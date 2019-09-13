Minister releases functional plan for micro and household enterprises in NCR

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State(I/C), Housing & Urban Affairs has said that all the states under the National Capital Region will work closely together in visualizing and building a better future for citizens of National Capital Region. He was addressing the 38th meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) was held here today. Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Haryana; ShriSidharth Nath Singh, Minister of Khadi & Gram Udyog, Kapda, MSME and NRI Deptt., Uttar Pradesh; Shri Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Minister of Urban Development, Rajasthan; Shri Satyender Jain, Minister of Urban Development, Govt. of NCT Delhi attended that meeting. Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MOHUA, and senior officers of the Central Govt., and NCR participating States also attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Chairman, NCRPB said that the NCR Planning Board is a unique example of inter-state and inter-agency coordination and regional development in the country. He spoke of the progressive outcomes of regional planning in terms of Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways, RRTS corridors of Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Complex and said that with increasing urbanization levels in NCR, it calls for special attention to address its needs and challenges.

The Minister released the Functional Plan for Micro and Household Enterprises in NCR, which recommends steps that could be taken for the development of various types of micro, small and household enterprises, essential at small/ tier-III towns. The Minister requested the NCR participating States to adopt and implement the recommendations of the Functional Plan and put in their best efforts to achieve accelerated growth and development of MSMEs in NCR.

Board approved Regional Plan-2021 for newly added seven districts in NCR, as Addendum to notified Regional Plan-2021, for publication, thus enabling NCR States to avail financial assistance from NCRPB for implementing various infrastructure projects, in line with the Regional Plan-2021. Board also considered Sub-Regional Plan-2021 for extended Haryana and Rajasthan sub-regions. Further, the Board approved the proposal of Government of Punjab to consider Patiala-Rajpura corridor as Counter Magnet Area to NCR.

Secretary, MoHUA highlighted the need to prepare and implement District Plans to extend benefits of planned development to the areas, which are not covered in any controlled area or Development Plans.

Board noted the status of Review exercise of Regional Plan-2021 and initiation of work related to Regional Plan-2041 for NCR. It was also noted that NCR will have about 11 crore population, as projected by a former Senior Officer of Census of India. Accordingly, NCR States were urged to keenly participate and work closely together in visualizing and building a better future for citizens of the megaregion.

(With Inputs from PIB)