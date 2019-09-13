Watch: Huge fire breaks out near Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham

A huge fire has broken out near Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham, according to Birmingham Updates.

According to some unconfirmed reports the fire has erupted at a factory.

The West Midlands Fire Service is present on the scene dealing with the severe fire in Bordesley Green.

Sheldon Community Fire Station part of West Midlands Fire Service is present on the spot with nine other crews, it said in a tweet.

The junction of Bordesley Green and Victoria Street has been closed in all directions due to the fire.

There are no reports of injuries yet.

The cause of the fire is not known as of now.

BREAKING: West Midlands Fire Service are dealing with a severe fire in Bordesley Green near Bordesley Green Road. More to follow... #BirminghamUpdates #Birmingham pic.twitter.com/EjZpOYZUWJ — Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) September 13, 2019

Thick black smoke can be seen rising up from a significant distance in an unverified video posted on Twitter.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.