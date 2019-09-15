International Development News
Egypt: Group of terrorists killed in Northern Sinai - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Cairo
Updated: 15-09-2019 16:44 IST
A group of terrorists was killed in Northern Sinai in Egypt, Asharq Al-Awsat English reported on Sunday citing Interior Ministry of Egypt.

The group was preparing to carry out a terrorist act but it was killed before it could carry out the operation.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

