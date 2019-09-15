Egypt: Group of terrorists killed in Northern Sinai - report

A group of terrorists was killed in Northern Sinai in Egypt, Asharq Al-Awsat English reported on Sunday citing Interior Ministry of Egypt.

The group was preparing to carry out a terrorist act but it was killed before it could carry out the operation.

#Breaking| #Egypt interior ministry: A #terrorist group was killed in northern Sinai before it could carry out an operation pic.twitter.com/A2PiY6MQdR — Asharq Al-Awsat English (@aawsat_eng) September 15, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.