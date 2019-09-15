Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh: 11 killed as tourist boat carrying 61 people capsizes

Updated: 14-01-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2019 17:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 11 killed as tourist boat carrying 61 people capsizes
At least eleven people have been killed after a tourist boat carrying 61 people capsized in Godavari river in Devipatnam today, news agency ANI reported citing the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

23 people have been rescued so far in the incident.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased.

The accident took place in the afternoon near Kacchuluru village in Devipatnam Mandal of the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

There were 61 persons aboard on the boat among which 50 were tourists and 11 were boat staff. They went on a tour to see Papikondalu hills near the Godavari river.

Reportedly, almost all of those in the boat had access to life jackets. Some of them reportedly swam to the bank. Local police and officials are present at the spot.

Godavari river had been receiving flood water of almost 5 lakh cusecs till yesterday. So tourist services were halted. With floodwater receding, the officials gave permission to the tourist boats from today.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy spoke with the officials within minutes after the news of capsizing of the boat broke. He ordered them to take up rescue operations immediately.

Two NDRF teams each consisting of 30 members each were sent for rescue operations. Two boats of the tourism department were also sent for rescue operations.

The chief minister has ordered the authorities to immediately suspend all boat services and asked to check licenses, fitness and other details of boat operations in river Godavari.

