ILO launches competition to recognize media coverage of labor migration

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is launching its fifth annual Global Media Competition to recognize exemplary media coverage of labor migration. This year's themes are 'fair recruitment' and 'the future of labor migration'.

For the first time, the competition has a student prize category and the option for a fellowship prize.

The competition aims to promote quality reporting on labor migration issues. Across the world, migrants face prejudice, intolerance, and stigmatization in their workplaces and communities. Negative public narratives can lead to abuse and exploitation, and challenge social cohesion.

Balanced and ethical reporting can play an important role in addressing stereotypes and misconceptions, and in highlighting the positive contribution migrant workers make in their origin and destination countries.

The winners will be selected by a panel of experts in international migration and journalism, based on creativity, accuracy and balance, protection of migrants, and positive portrayal of labor migration.

"This year the ILO celebrates it's Centenary, marking 100 years of advancing social justice and promoting decent work. The Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work, adopted at the International Labour Conference in 2019, reaffirms the ILO's mandate to protect all workers, including migrant workers, and highlights the need to promote equality of treatment and the elimination of discrimination against workers, particularly those in vulnerable situations" says Michelle Leighton, Chief of the ILO Labour Migration Branch and one of the competition judges.

"We will be seeking to identify journalists who have demonstrated their commitment to reporting in a fair and balanced manner to ensure greater public awareness about the contributions migrant workers bring to communities, and which are contributing to the elimination of public misperception, xenophobia, and discrimination against migrant workers."

The competition contributes to some of the targets of the recently adopted "Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration and the Global Compact for Refugees," which include improving working conditions for migrant workers and shifting misperceptions of labor migration. It also helps raise awareness on decent work and migration, a topic which features strongly in the United Nations Declaration on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The competition is supported by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the International Federation of Journalists, Equal Times, Solidarity Centre, and Migrant Forum in Asia. This year's competition is organized with the support of the EU funded 'Global Action to Improve the Recruitment Framework of Labour Migration ' (REFRAME) project, and the SDC funded 'Integrated Programme on Fair Recruitment – Phase II ' (FAIR II).