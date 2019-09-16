Joint Exercise MAITREE between Indian and Royal Thailand Army commences

Exercise MAITREE, the annual bilateral joint exercise between the Indian Army (IA) and Royal Thailand Army (RTA) commenced today at the Foreign Training Node (FTN), Umroi, Meghalaya. The aim of the exercise is joint training of troops in counter-terrorism operations in both jungle terrain and urban scenario. Exercise MAITREE-2019 has been the face of long-standing bilateral ties between India and Thailand since 2006.

The 14 days exercise will be conducted under the framework of the United Nations mandate. Both contingents will share their valuable experiences in the conduct of counter-terrorism operations in the form of lectures, drills, demonstrations, and skill-at-arms with an aim to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures.

The exercise will culminate with a 48 hours joint exercise which will showcase the planning and execution of joint skills of soldiers while conducting any counter-terrorism operation.

(With Inputs from PIB)