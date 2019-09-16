Central Govt signs allotment agreement with WBPDCL for coal block

The Central Government entered into an Allotment Agreement with the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) regarding the Deocha Pachami Dewanganj-Harinsingha coal block today. In accordance with the provisions of Coal Block Allocation Rules, 2017, made under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act, 1957, the WBPDCL has been allocated the DeochaPachamiDewanganj-Harinsingha coal block located in the State of West Bengal containing an area of 12.28 sq. km. with estimated reserves of 2102 Million Tonnes for the generation of power.

The project is slated to generate both direct and indirect employment in West Bengal considerably and also contribute to the socio-economic development of the region. Further, the project envisages addressing the immediate as well as the forthcoming coal and power requirements of the region.

The Allotment Agreement was signed by Shri Ram Shiromani Saroj, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Coal and Shri Amit Bhattacharyya, Director (Regulatory Affairs), WBPDCL, in presence of Shri SumantaChadhuri, Secretary, Ministry of Coal and Dr. P.B. Salim, Chairman/Managing Director, WBPDCL. Other senior officials of the Ministry of Coal namely, Shri Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Shri Bhabani Prasad Pati, Joint Secretary, were also present.

