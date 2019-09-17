'Military scenario possible after Aramco attacks in Saudi'

Russian foreign intelligence chief has said the military scenario is possible after Aramco attacks in Saudi Arabia but hopefully, the issue will be resolved peacefully.

Two oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais of state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco were attacked by drones on Saturday night. The attacks caused major fire and disruption in the oil production of Saudi Arabia triggering the biggest jump in oil prices in almost 30 years

Although the attacks were claimed by Yemen's Houthis, the US blamed the incident on Iran but the accusations were strongly rejected by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as 'pointless'.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attacks, but US officials said that intelligence indicated that Iran was involved in the incident. Soon after the attacks US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put the blame on Iran, writing on Twitter that "Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia."

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, rejected the accusations as "incomprehensible and meaningless". Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, for his part, said that "having failed at 'max pressure' US Secretary of State Pompeo turned to 'max deceit".

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, the attack on Saturday was a reciprocal measure by "Yemeni people" to assaults on their country.

Trump said the United States, which is embroiled in a row with Iran over its nuclear ambitions, was "locked and loaded" for a potential response. Russia said it was unacceptable to discuss possible retaliation and said that using the incident to increase tensions around Iran was counterproductive.