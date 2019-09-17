International Development News
Air-to-Air Missile Astra successfully flighting tested off coast of Odisha

The live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of first indigenous air-to-air missile.

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 17-09-2019 15:48 IST
Various Radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Sensors tracked the missile and confirmed its engagement with the target. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Air-to-Air Missile Astra has been successfully flighting tested off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched today from Su-30 MKI as a part of User trials. The live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of first indigenous air-to-air missile.

The mission profile was executed in a textbook manner. Various Radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Sensors tracked the missile and confirmed its engagement with the target.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and Air Force teams for the successful test.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
