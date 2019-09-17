Russian border guards attacked by North Korean poacher ship - report

Russian border guards were attacked by the crew of a North Korean poacher ship in the Sea of Japan, Russia Today (RT) reported citing Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB).

As many as three Russian guards were left injured as a result of the incident.

The border guards were attacked when they tried to stop the crew of the North Korean vessel from poaching in Russian waters.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), which oversees border security, two North Korean fishing ships and 11 motorboats were spotted within the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Japanese Sea on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard arrested one North Korean ship and its 21-member crew and a boarding party was sent to the second, presumably larger, vessel.

However, the second ship carrying over 45 sailors violently resisted the detention and attacked the border guards that left three officers injured.

As a result, both vessels were detained.

The incident has come after a number of earlier incidents involving North Korean fishermen. Last week, border guards detained 16 boats and over 250 sailors who were poaching squid off Russian shores.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.