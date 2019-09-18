International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Government appreciates Kingi Tūheitia for work on future of Ihumātao

“We thank Kingi Tūheitia for his work on this, the intention of the Prime Minister in seeking for the work on the land to stop was for the Kingitanga to play a facilitative role,” Mr. Peters said.

Devdiscourse News Desk Wellington
Updated: 18-09-2019 07:01 IST
Government appreciates Kingi Tūheitia for work on future of Ihumātao

“We look forward to discussions that involve all parties to find a resolution to these matters,” said Mr. Peters. Image Credit: Flickr

The Government has welcomed the statement of the Kingi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII on the future of Ihumātao.

"We thank Kingi Tūheitia for his work on this, the intention of the Prime Minister in seeking for the work on the land to stop was for the Kingitanga to play a facilitative role," Mr. Peters said.

"We are pleased that mana whenua are working constructively together towards a solution.

"We have always said that we are happy to join the discussions on the future of the land at Ihumātao.

"As we go through the process we are mindful of heritage claims, precedent issues, and the commercial interests in the site.

"We look forward to discussions that involve all parties to find a resolution to these matters," said Mr. Peters.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

COUNTRY : New Zealand
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019