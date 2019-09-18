Government appreciates Kingi Tūheitia for work on future of Ihumātao

The Government has welcomed the statement of the Kingi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII on the future of Ihumātao.

"We thank Kingi Tūheitia for his work on this, the intention of the Prime Minister in seeking for the work on the land to stop was for the Kingitanga to play a facilitative role," Mr. Peters said.

"We are pleased that mana whenua are working constructively together towards a solution.

"We have always said that we are happy to join the discussions on the future of the land at Ihumātao.

"As we go through the process we are mindful of heritage claims, precedent issues, and the commercial interests in the site.

"We look forward to discussions that involve all parties to find a resolution to these matters," said Mr. Peters.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)