Union Cabinet approves ordinance to ban e-cigarettes in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet has given the approval to an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes, according to news agency ANI. It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned.

The public health move is being seen to be dashing the expansion plans of companies such as Juul Labs and Philip Morris International.

More than 900,000 people die each year in the country due to tobacco-related illnesses. But India has 106 million adult smokers, second only to China in the world, making it a lucrative market for firms such as Juul and Philip Morris.

The minister said, "reports say that there are some who are probably getting into the habit of e-cigarettes as it seems cool. It is believed that there are more than 400 brands, none of which is manufactured yet in India. And they come in over 150 flavors."

The ban will be imposed through an executive order which is typically issued as an emergency measure when parliament is not in session.

It can lapse if it is not approved when lawmakers convene against in the next session, which will most likely be held around November.

India's health ministry had proposed to ban the devices in the public interest, saying it was needed to ensure e-cigarettes don't become an "epidemic" among children and young adults.

