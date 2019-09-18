27 Taliban terrorists, 4 ANDSF members killed and injured in Afghanistan

As many as 27 Taliban terrorists were killed and injured during joint clearance operations in Afghanistan, according to a statement by the Ministry of Afghanistan released on Wednesday.

Four Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members were also martyred during the clashes.

15 Taliban terrorists were killed in overnight clearance operation carried out by General Command of Police Special Units (GCPSU) backed by Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Surkh Rod District of Nangarhar.

Two senior commanders of Taliban terrorists were among those killed. During the operation, some amount of light and heavy rounds of ammunition used by the militants was also destroyed.

Yesterday, five Taliban terrorists were killed and seven others were wounded during a joint clearance operation of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Qarghan District of Faryab.

Unfortunately, two Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members were also martyred and two others were wounded during the operation.