Plane crashes at Madison County Airport in Ohio, 1 dead

A plane has crashed near the Madison County Airport, north of London in Ohio on Wednesday, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. One person has died as a result of the unfortunate incident.

The crash was first reported at around 7:30 am at the airport located just north of London on US 40 near state Route 38.

The crash comes during the Farm Science Review that attracts several people in the agricultural field to the London area with several flights landing at the Madison County Airport.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the airport is closed and flights inbound for the Farm Science Review should use the next closest airport.