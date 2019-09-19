NZ to contribute Defence Force personnel to task force based in Bahrain

New Zealand will contribute five Defence Force personnel to a multinational task force based in Bahrain focused on countering terrorist activity, narcotics, smuggling, and piracy from December 2019, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Ron Mark have announced.

New Zealand has made various contributions to Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150), a 16-nation naval counterterrorism partnership which operates across the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean, since 2010.

"Maritime security and de-escalating regional tensions continue to be key areas of importance for New Zealand," says Mr. Peters.

"New Zealand is seriously concerned about the recent interdiction and harassment of merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Like all trading nations, New Zealand is highly dependent on the safe passage of merchant's vessels through globally significant sea lanes."

"The US/UK-led International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) has outlined objectives which New Zealand supports, such as promoting and defending freedom of navigation and the right of transit passage for shipping in accordance with international law," Mr. Peters says.

"New Zealand supports maritime security in the Middle East, that's why we will again be deploying NZDF staff officers to CTF 150," says Mr. Mark.

"New Zealand has contributed personnel, ships, and planes to CTF 150 since 2010. These contributions have led to a number of successful outcomes including several high-profile interdictions of vessels carrying out illegal acts including drug smuggling."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)