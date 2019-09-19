Belgian Air Force jet crashes near France's Lorient; pilot stuck in electricity line

An F-16 fighter jet owned by Belgian Air Force has crashed in Lorient town of France on Thursday, according to official sources. Both the pilots ejected in time but media reports suggest that one of the pilots flying the Belgian Air Force jet was caught high-voltage electricity line.

Emergency crews are trying to rescue the pilot stuck in electricity line after Belgian Air Force jet crash and the nearby area have been evacuated, local media reports quoting a spokesman for regional administration. No civilians were injured in the crash.

Further details about Belgian Air Force jet crash are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.