Finance Commission to hold meetings in Sikkim during four-days visit

The 15th Finance Commission is scheduled to visit the State of Sikkim from 23rd to 26th September 2019. The Chairman, Shri N.K. Singh, Members and senior officials of the Commission will be holding meetings in the State across these days.

The Commission will begin its series of meetings with the representatives of the Rural Local Bodies of Sikkim. This will be followed by a meeting with the representatives of the Urban Local Bodies and a meeting with the representatives of the political parties in Sikkim.

On the second day of its visit, the Commission will have a detailed meeting with the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officers of the State. This will be followed by a meeting with the representatives of the Trade and Industry Bodies of Sikkim.

As part of its field visit, the Commission is scheduled to go to the Rumtek Monastery and Cymbidium Development Centre at Rumtek on the third and final day of its visit.

