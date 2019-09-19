Iran oil minister Zangeneh says U.S. using oil as a 'weapon' -Shana

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh on Thursday accused the United States of using oil as a "weapon" and said that balance in the oil market would be restored "soon".

"The United States is now using oil as a weapon; oil is not a weapon," Zangeneh was quoted as saying by the Iranian oil ministry's SHANA news agency.

He also said OPEC members must "get along with each other" under the current circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)