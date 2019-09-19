Govt appoints Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria as next Chief of Air Staff

Government has decided to appoint Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of the Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VM, ADC on 30th September 2019.

Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of Indian Air Force in June 1980 and has held various Command, Staff and Instructional appointments at various levels including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

This Air Officer is decorated with PVSM, AVSM, VM and he is one of the ADCs to the Supreme Commander.

(With Inputs from PIB)