Austin Middle School to reopen; no weapons found on campus

A school named Austin Middle School in the Irving city of Texas is on lockdown on Thursday due to reports of an armed man on its campus, according to official sources. Police is searching the campus and there have been no reports of any shots fired.

Irving police has asked parents of children in Austin Middle School to wait at Pierce Early Childhood School at 901 North Britain Road to reunite with their children. The incident comes just a few days after 2 teens made separate shooting threats at nearby schools in North Texas.

Residents of the area are also tweeting about the incident.

Austin Middle School is currently on lockdown! Class is set to start at 10AM! — ☆ iveth michelle ochoa ☆ (@ivethm8a) September 19, 2019

So many cops at Austin Middle School Rn — Maritza Ramirez (@Maritzuhhh96) September 19, 2019

Update 1: The Irving police said that they have completed the first search and no weapons or suspects were found. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Update 2: Irving police said during the media briefing that have not located any suspicious armed person and no one has been injured on the campus due to this incident. Austin Middle School will be reopening at 10:00 am.

Further details about Austin Middle School lockdown are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.