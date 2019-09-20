Small plane crashes in Arayat, Pampanga; British national killed

A small plane has crashed on Friday in Arayat municipality of Pampanga province of Philippines. The pilot of the plane who was a British national has been killed as a result of the crash.

According to Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the Quicksilver Ultralight hobbyist aircraft crashed after 3 pm. The British pilot of the aircraft with registry number RP-S2785 died, CAAP said.

The aircraft is operated by the Angeles Flying Club.

There are no further reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the crash is not known yet.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.