Kathmandu: Suspicious object found in Pashupatinath Temple premises

Devdiscourse News Desk Kathmandu
Updated: 20-09-2019 18:35 IST
A suspicious object has been found at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Police said that the Nepal Army and Police are already on the spot. It is, however, yet to be confirmed whether the suspicious object is a bomb.

Pashupatinath Temple is considered one of the most sacred worship places for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is a very famous tourist attraction with hundreds of followers from different parts of the world visiting it every year.

Pashupatinath Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu and is also considered to be among the richest shrines in Nepal.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : Nepal
