Pedestrian hit by Metra train near Glen Ellyn in Illinois; services halted

A pedestrian was hit by Metra train near Glen Ellyn in Illinois Monday morning. The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m.

Some train services on Metra's Union Pacific West Line are halted due to the incident.

"Outbound train 15, 17 and 19 will not operate today due to the ongoing pedestrian incident. Train #21, Departing Chicago at 7:40 AM will be the next outbound train," Metra said in a tweet.

Metra train tracking system is also experiencing problems, http://metrarail.com may not be reflecting actual delay times.

According to Metra, extensive delays are expected and the duration of the delays is not known. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Metra said in an earlier tweet, "Train movement remains halted near Glen Ellyn, train #10 struck a pedestrian, extensive delays expected, some trains will not depart origin station until train movement is restored."