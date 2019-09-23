Kandahar airport closed after an attempted attack - report

The Kandahar International Airport has been closed after an attempted attack on NATO-led Resolute Support convoy on Monday, local media outlet Pajhwok News reported citing a US source.

A member of Afghan Civil Order Police opened fire on Resolute Support forces inside the airport earlier today. The attempt was unsuccessful and the policeman was killed in retaliatory fire.

Three Resolute Support service members in the convoy also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There are no reports of other casualties or injuries as of now.

Earlier today it was reported that at least 35 civilians were killed and 13 people were injured last night during an attack in southern Helmand province. The night raid by the US and Afghan forces was targeted on Taliban hideouts.

Local residents report that the victims were on their way home from a pre-wedding party near to the attack site in Khaksar area of Musa Qala district when their vehicle was destroyed.

The injured were brought to a hospital in Helmand's capital city Lashkargah.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.