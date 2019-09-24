Govt takes allegations of bullying, harassment at CAA very seriously

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today released the terms of reference for the Ministry of Transport's organizational review of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Phil Twyford says safety is the Government's top transport priority and all employees are entitled to a safe work environment.

"We take the allegations of bullying and harassment at the CAA very seriously.

"The wellbeing of all current and former staff is my key priority. It's important they feel safe to contribute to the review, and I have asked the Ministry to ensure confidentiality and appropriate support is in place for people who come forward.

"The Ministry of Transport will lead the review and has appointed independent specialists RDC Group and barrister Rachael Schmidt-McCleave to provide external support. I expect the review to be completed before the end of the year," Phil Twyford said

The organizational culture review will focus on three areas;

reviewing reports of bullying and harassment to understand how they were addressed,

conducting a workplace culture assessment,

and ensuring policies and procedures are in place to promote staff wellbeing and a culture of 'speaking up'.

The review will include confidential interviews with past and present staff members, managers, Board members, and stakeholders, together with an assessment of organizational culture.

In addition to leading the review of organizational culture, the Ministry is currently conducting an assessment of the regulatory system governing helicopters and small aircraft.

