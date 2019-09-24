Private security licensing portal would be useful in ensuring transparency: Shah

Union Minister of Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah graced the National Launch of Private Security Agency Licensing Portal as the Chief Guest in New Delhi today. Also, present on the occasion were Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Home Secretary, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Shah said that Private Security Agency Sector is of vital importance for the safe and secure business environment and achieve PM's vision of $5 trillion economies by providing employment as well as guarding vital corporations and financial hubs in the country. Shri Shah hailed the private security sector as one with huge potential and stressed on the need to increase the trustworthiness of the sector by increasing the number of agencies with licenses.

The Home Minister said that the online portal would be useful in ensuring transparency in licensing in this sector and would give a boost to its credibility. He said that with the online availability of credentials, it would become easier for an agency registered in one state to expand its operations in another state. He further assured that the portal will be available in all official Indian languages in the next 90 days and said that such facilitation would give a pan-India profile to the online licensing process.

Shri Shah observed that as the majority of police stations across the country are connected online, the online police verification of security guards would become very easy by accessing the criminal records online from across the country. He appealed to the private security industry to join the government and start awareness campaigns to make people aware of encouraging only license holder agencies in the sector.

Shri Shah also said that retired paramilitary and military personnel represent the untapped potential of the sector and agencies should try to recruit people who have undergone at least NCC training. This would ensure basic discipline in the employees. This assumes importance because private security personnel is the first line of responders against criminals in society. Thus, Shri Shah said, there is a need to impart Indian Penal Code related knowledge to them during their training itself. He added that private security personnel must maintain regular contact with the nearest police station and act as a connector between police and public.

Shri Shah noted that through proper use of the portal, creative competition in the sector will increase. He said that all states have accepted the portal and are going to be connected to it. He noted that the portal will impart multi-dimensional boost to the sector and should be part of the sector's business expansion strategy.

Shri Shah said that during the '26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack', it was private guards that first confronted the terrorists. It was their prompt action that contained the damage. He said that the universal utilization of private security guards to protect ATMs shows the amount of trust and faith the society puts in the sector. He stressed on the sensitization and welfare of security guards and said that various welfare measures like insurance, pension for security guards must be provided by the agencies under various financial inclusion schemes of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that the Government was committed to good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He added that the portal is an example of Digital India and would bring about transparency and efficiency in the sector. He called it a step towards ensuring 'Ease of Living' for citizens.

Shri Reddy noted that some security agencies are still operating without a license and hence a public awareness campaign was needed. He said that only licensed agencies should be allowed to operate and stressed upon the need to educate potential clients like schools, industries and corporate on the importance of hiring only licensed agencies.

Shri Reddy lauded the sector as one of the highest employment generators. He appealed to security agencies to ensure the welfare of their security guards. He spoke of the need for a concerted effort by all stakeholders in this direction.

(With Inputs from PIB)