International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Minister to engage religious leaders on new marriage policy development

The Department of Home Affairs on Monday said invited religious leaders include those designated as marriage officers and those who work in the protection of religious groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk Cape Town
Updated: 24-09-2019 16:56 IST
Minister to engage religious leaders on new marriage policy development

The dialogue with religious leaders will be held under the theme: ‘Equitable recognition of the right of all religions in the marriage law and practice’.  Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Home Affairs Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi will this week engage religious leaders on the development of new marriage policy.

The Department of Home Affairs on Monday said invited religious leaders include those designated as marriage officers and those who work in the protection of religious groups.

"The dialogue will discuss the role of religious leaders in the solemnization and registration of marriages. It will explore key issues on mainstreaming equality, human dignity and non-discrimination in marriage legislation and practice, with the view to modernizing South Africa's marriage policy," said ministry spokesperson Siya Qoza.

The dialogue with religious leaders will be held under the theme: 'Equitable recognition of the right of all religions in the marriage law and practice'.

Current legislation, said the ministry, does not cater to some religious marriages such as Hindu and Muslim, and certain customary marriages among African communities.

This dialogue follows the Minister's engagement with gender and human rights activists last month. It will be followed by further engagements with traditional leaders, the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, government leaders and a colloquium to listen to more views.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

COUNTRY : South Africa
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019