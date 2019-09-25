International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk Mogadishu
Updated: 25-09-2019 15:13 IST
Somalia: Explosion targets army convoy in Mogadishu; 3 killed - report

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An explosion has occured on Wednesday targeting an army convoy escorting Somali officials in Mogadishu.

Three soldiers have been killed after an Improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated and hit their vehicle.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Taleh intersection in Hodan district of Mogadishu.

Two bystanders were also injured in the explosion, as per reports.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Somalia
