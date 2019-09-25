Somalia: Explosion targets army convoy in Mogadishu; 3 killed - report

An explosion has occured on Wednesday targeting an army convoy escorting Somali officials in Mogadishu.

Three soldiers have been killed after an Improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated and hit their vehicle.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Taleh intersection in Hodan district of Mogadishu.

Two bystanders were also injured in the explosion, as per reports.

Reports of an explosion near Mogadishu targeting a convoy escorting Somali officials. Local media reports say the incident took place Wednesday on the western outskirts of the capital, casualties not known. — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) September 25, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.