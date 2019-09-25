Poshan Maah: WCD Ministry holds awareness camp regarding Anaemia, Diarrhoea

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) organised a day-long camp in Shastri Bhavan in New Delhi today. Rabindra Panwar, Secretary, Ministry of WCD inaugurated the Test, Treat and Talk (T 3) Anaemia and Defeat Diarrhoea (D 2) camp on the premises of one of the largest government buildings in New Delhi. Shastri Bhavan houses many Ministries and departments of the Government of India where large numbers of people work and visit every day. The Ministry of WCD, as part of the POSHAN Maah, reached out to all employees and visitors to create awareness regarding simple solutions to Anaemia and Diarrhoea.

The Anaemia, Test, Treat and Talk will give the hemoglobin status and also offer counseling services on the prevention and control of Anaemia. The use of ORS and zinc tablets for Diarrhoea control and counseling services on the prevention and control of Diarrhoea are being offered at the camp.

The month of September is celebrated and observed as Rashtriya POSHAN maah. The activities in the POSHAN maah are focussed on Social Behavioural Change and Counselling (SBCC). The broad themes are antenatal care, optimal breastfeeding (early and exclusive), complementary feeding, anemia, growth monitoring, girls' education, diet, right age of marriage, hygiene, and sanitation, eating healthy and food fortification.

The Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition or POSHAN Abhiyaan or National Nutrition Mission is Government of India's flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

(With Inputs from PIB)