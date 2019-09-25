BPR&D holds seminar to explore best solution to control rogue drones

The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is organizing a National Level Seminar cum Exhibition on Anti-Drone Technology at (BPR&D), HQ New Delhi on September 26, 2019, and Demonstration on September 27, 2019, at BSF Campus, Bhondsi, Haryana.

The objective of the seminar cum exhibition and demonstration is to ensure that Police officers from all States, Union Territories, CAPFs, CPOs have updated information about Anti- Drone Technology and to explore the best comprehensive and compatible solution to control rogue drones.

The Seminar would be covering three sessions, as given below:

'Threat Perspective— Border — Oil/Gas — Critical Infrastructure — Civil Aviation — Terrorism — Law enforcement' would be covered by distinguished panelists from States Police, CAPFs, IAF, Industry, and ONGC to highlight threats from rogue drones.

'Understanding Anti-Drone Detection, Identification, Tracking, Mitigation of Rogue Drones would be covered by distinguished panelists from the industry so that the participants are familiarised with the latest Anti — Drone technologies/equipment available.

'Policy Framework for Anti-Drone Technology' would be covered by distinguished panelists from DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India and Industry.

More than 100 Police officers/delegates including Senior Police Officers from States/UTs/CAPFs/CPOs would be participating in the two-day seminar cum exhibition and demonstration. About eight firms are participating in the exhibition and field demonstration.

