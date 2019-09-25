11 terrorists killed in Libya during airstrike by US Africa Command

As many as eleven terrorists were killed in Libya during an airstrike carried out by the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM), the combatant command said in a statement released on Wednesday.

US AFRICOM conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in the vicinity of Murzuq, Libya, on September 24, 2019.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord.

"This airstrike was conducted to eliminate ISIS terrorists and deny them the ability to conduct attacks on the Libyan people," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations, U.S. Africa Command.

"This effort demonstrates the resolve of the U.S. and our Libyan partners to deny safe havens to terrorists."

The Command said it continues to support diplomatic efforts to stabilize the political situation in Libya and disrupt terrorist organizations that threaten regional stability.

The officials said according to the current assessment no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.