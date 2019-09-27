UPDATE 1-Petrobras says oil spill covering northeast beaches not from Brazil

Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleos Brasileiro SA concluded after investigating a vast oil spill along the country's northeastern coast that the crude spilled was not produced in the country, according to the environmental agency Ibama. In a statement on Thursday, Ibama said it has been investigating the spill in several beaches in some northeastern states since Sept. 2. Local media showed pictures of sea turtles coated in black tar by the slick.

The spill spans over 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) of Brazil's northeast coast, polluting some of the postcard beaches in the region, such as Praia do Futuro, in the state of Ceara, and Maragogi, in Alagoas state. Petrobras, as the oil company is known, said in a statement that an analysis of the crude oil found on the beaches showed "by specific molecules" that it was not produced nor sold by the company.

Crude oil is tested before export to make sure it complies with the standards of the refinery it is being shipped to. Crude oil from different fields can be identified according to a series of chemical signatures, including levels of sulfur and nitrogen, acidity and viscosity. Nonetheless, Petrobras said it was contributing to the clean-up efforts, with some 100 Petrobras employees helping to clean beaches.

Brazil's northeast coast has some of the nicest beaches in the country and is a top tourism destination for Brazilians and foreigners alike. Ibama said that beaches in the states of Rio Grande do Norte, Maranhao, Ceara, Paraiba, Pernambuco, Alagoas and Sergipe were affected. Brazil's oil agency ANP said in a statement to Reuters that no spill had been reported to the agency by any operator of oil drilling rigs in the country.

Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said environmental agencies consider the most probable cause of the spill is from a tanker, but the origin is not yet clear. Ibama did not respond to a request for comment on the subject. Some marine turtles were contaminated by the oil. They were rescued alive in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and sent to rehabilitation centers. Other animals were found dead, the environment agency said, without disclosing species or numbers.

