Raksha Rajya Mantri calls upon all concerned to focus on MSMEs

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik has reiterated the government's commitment to pursuing defense modernization to fulfill the aspirations of the 130-crore Indians and domestic Defence Industry.

Addressing India Defence & Security Expo 2019 on the theme 'Make in India 2.0' at Indian Institute of Technology here today, Shri Naik said, the government under the dynamic and effective leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has enhanced defense production in the country under the 'Make in India' Initiative. "It is time, Indian Armed Forces fought wars in the Subcontinent with Indian industry made weapon systems", said the Raksha Rajya Mantri.

Underlining the significance of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Defence Production, the RRM called upon all concerned to focus on MSMEs, saying they are employment generators, innovators, focussed with niche expertise, flexible, adaptive and resilient. He added that MSMEs have the power to shape the future of the national Defence Industry.

Advocating an integrated approach to the defense industry, Shri Naik said, "it is time we do not talk of, 'we' and 'they' and find methods of PPP between DPSUs/OFB and the private sector. The efficiencies in the global industry through best practices must be taken advantage of."

Appreciating the industry for giving attention to the Defence Industry Corridors, the RRM said that the industry was capable of creating holistic capabilities in various identified disciplines for achieving strategic Independence. "Our government is looking at the big picture, that of 'Strategic Independence'. This can be effectively established only if we can reduce our import dependence," added Shri Naik.

Also present at the event were Additional Director General (Perspective Plan - PP), Army Design Bureau Maj Gen A K Channan; President and Managing Director, Airbus India Shri Anand E Stanley; President, Boeing India Shri Salil Gupte; Secretary-General, Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry (ASSOCHAM) Shri Deepak Sood and other senior officials of the Ministry and the Industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)