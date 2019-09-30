Watch: Major fire breaks out at building in Strip District, Pittsburgh

A major fire broke out at a building along Smallman Street in the Strip District in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday.

The building in the 1600 block of Smallman Street where the fire broke out houses several night clubs and costume shops.

The firefighters are present on the scene carrying out necessary operations to bring the three-alarm fire under control.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Dept has advised the motorists to avoid Smallman, Penn and Liberty in the Strip District between 11th and 21st streets

There were no reports of injuries immediately available.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.