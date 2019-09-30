Pakistan appoints Munir Akram as new envoy to UN

Pakistan has appointed Munir Akram as the new envoy of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York. Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of ambassador Munir Akram as Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN, according to an official notification released on Monday.

Akram who has previously served at the same post from 2002 to 2008 will be replacing Dr. Maleeha Lodhi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made major new appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the latest appointments, Muhammad Aejaz, Additional Secretary (AIT) at MoFA has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary.

Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as Charge d' Affaires (ap) of Pakistan to Pyongyang has been posted as Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait.

Khalil Ahmed Hashmi, Director-General of the UN Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been posted as the permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN Geneva.

The notification stated that Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as Consul General of Pakistan Toronto has been posted as High Commissioner of Pakistan for Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Ahsan K.K. Wagan, presently serving as Charge d' Affaires (ap) in Niamey, Niger has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Muscat, Oman.

In another shuffle, major general (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

The notification further stated that Abdul Hamid has been appointed as Pakistan's Consul General in Toronto, while Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed as Pakistan's Consul General in Houston.