Syria and Kurds Forge Groundbreaking Unity Deal Amid Ongoing Tensions

Syria's central government and the Kurdish forces have reached a significant deal aimed at bringing the Kurdish territories under Syrian state control. The agreement, finalized on Sunday, concluded days of clashes resulting in Syrian troops capturing major oil fields. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack termed it a "pivotal inflection point" but acknowledged further challenges ahead in finalizing an integration deal.

The deal represents a blow to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which have administratively controlled northeast Syria for more than ten years. SDF leader Mazloum Abdi confirmed their agreement to withdraw from the Arab-majority provinces of Deir al-Zor and Raqqa. This decision followed failed negotiations and escalating violence between the two sides.

The comprehensive 14-point accord involves merging SDF forces into Syria's central defense and interior ministries, handing control of oil fields and ISIS detainee camps to Damascus, among other terms. The decision is viewed as a step towards unification, though it requires difficult compromises from both parties. The U.S. faces a diplomatic balancing act, having supported both the SDF in fighting ISIS, and the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa pledged to unify the nation.

