Single-window online system launched for licensing of eating/lodging houses

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy launched a single-window online system for licensing of eating houses/lodging houses, in New Delhi today. This unique initiative is a joint effort of various agencies involved in the process of licensing in the NCT of Delhi for facilitating ease of doing business.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Reddy said that the portal is a step in the direction to achieve Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's vision to establish a corruption-free economy by bringing in welfare-oriented economic reforms. He said that India has progressively improved its Ease of Doing Business ranking and the Government is encouraging entrepreneurs to start up new businesses. The Food and Beverages is a big sector and by 2021, it would be having over 2% contribution in India's GDP, he added.

Talking about the features of the portal, Shri Reddy said that, this single window clearance system has been developed under Digital India programme to facilitate people to obtain licenses to open their eatery/lodging businesses in Delhi. This would be an integrated, transparent and seamless system for providing licenses in a time-bound manner. Such a people-friendly system would prevent corruption and increase compliance with rules and regulations by all stakeholders, the Minister said.

The Unified Portal aims at simplifying and rationalizing the regulatory processes (registration & inspection), infusion of transparency and avoids procedural delays in getting statutory clearances from various authorities and real-time receipt of the application by all agencies simultaneously.

The Single Window Unified Portal will facilitate:

the applicant to know the status of his application at all the stages of the approval process;

the applicant will get notification of any deficiency in his application in the portal itself and also through email and message in his registered mobile number;

the applicant may correct the deficiencies online in the portal itself within the prescribed timeline;

time-bound processing of the application by all the agencies;

the applicant can download the approval by all agencies from the portal;

the portal will also facilitate easy monitoring by concerned authorities.

In NCT of Delhi, a number of licenses are required for running eating houses/ lodging houses. The requirements are as per the provisions in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Act 1994, Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957, Delhi Fire Service Act 2007, Delhi Police Act, 1978 and the Air/ Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts. These Acts mandate the concerned organization to issue license/ NOC/ registration/ consent for operating eating/ lodging houses in Delhi. In other words, this results in handling the matter by respective agencies in a compartmental and isolated manner without much consultation with other stakeholders causing complication in some cases at later stages.

This necessitated the applicants to procure four basic clearances separately– municipal, fire, police and pollution control committee – making the entire process cumbersome, hassle prone and time taking. These difficulties lead to situations where restaurants and hotels operate with just one or two of these clearances, thus, posing a health/safety hazard to the public. Therefore, a seamless system where various agencies can co-ordinate their respective inspection and approval processes and provide the public with a single point of hassle-free contact is required.

In order to address the above without effecting any change in existing legal/regulatory position and mandate given by respective Acts to all concerned agencies, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) facilitated developing a single-window online system developed through NIC (MHA), in consultation with all the stakeholders.

