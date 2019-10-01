IDS Chief to COAS lays wreath at National War Memorial on raising day

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) is celebrating its 19th Raising Day today. Chief of the IDS to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen P S Rajeshwar laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to pay homage to the Martyrs of the Armed Forces to mark the occasion. Senior officers of HQ IDS from the three Services were also present during the ceremony.

Conveying his felicitations on the occasion, the CISC exhorted all ranks of the 'Purple Fraternity', to continue striving hard towards joint manship and wished them all success in every endeavor in the years ahead.

The HQ IDS was raised on October 1, 2001, as a 'Tri-Service Entity' with an overarching aim of 'Victory Trough Jointness'. Since then, IDS has led the conduct of Disaster Relief Operations, Tri-Service Exercises, including those with friendly foreign countries, training leaders at Tri-Service Institutions, consolidating defense intelligence and progressing procurement for the defense forces. In a landmark effort, the IDS spearheaded the construction of the National War Memorial, inaugurated by Prime Minister on February 25, 2019. The HQ IDS is currently progressing the operationalization of Defence Cyber Agency, Defence Space Agency, and Armed Forces Special Operations Division as a Joint organization.

On this occasion, HQ IDS conducted a number of events for troops and their family members.

(With Inputs from PIB)