Railways doing bit to provide clean environment to travelling people: Goyal

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal released the 'Stations' Cleanliness Survey Report' (Cleanliness assessment of Non-suburban and Suburban Stations 2019). He was participating in an event to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi at a function organized in New Delhi Railway Station.

Railways' response to the call of cleanliness all across the country by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has made cleanliness at stations, rolling stock and premises a prime focus. On the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Indian Railways organized a slew of activities connected with cleanliness today i.e. 02.10.2019.

Chairman, Railway Board, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav, other Members of Railway Board, General Manager, Northern Railway along with senior Railway officials were present on the occasion.

Shri Piyush Goyal and other Dignitaries also went around the Exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi and displays of Tools & Equipment used for cleaning purposes. They understood the features of the Bio-toilet and inspected the new generation coaches being used by the Railways. Under the initiative of waste and scrap management, a sculpture of Bapu made from scrap material was showcased, which was highly appreciated by all. The Minister also inaugurated an exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi at National Rail Museum through Video Conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Piyush Goyal said that "Today we are committed to developing India as a Clean India, Healthy India, and Prosperous India. Indian Railways is doing its bit to provide a clean and hygienic environment to the travelling people. There is a need to value the change emerged in the mindset of common people. Today, India is one of those countries which give priority to cleanliness. Today, the cleanliness programme is being conducted over 6500 stations across Indian Railways to showcase the efforts putting in by Indian Railways to keep trains, stations, and railway premises clean. Indian Railways has celebrated Swachchta Pakhwada from 16th September to 02nd October 2019. Indian Railways has also banned single-use plastic across its premises today onwards. Shri Goyal added that as safety is accorded first priority, Indian Railways has started manufacturing LHB coaches only and these LHB coaches are being equipped with bio-toilets.

(With Inputs from PIB)