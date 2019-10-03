Airstrike targets Taliban terrorists in Balkh, several killed

A deadly airstrike targeted a group of Taliban terrorists in northern Balkh province killing several of them, according to local media reports. As many as 8 Taliban militants were killed and 5 others were wounded as a result the airstrike.

The 209th Shaheen Corps said in a statement that the security forces conducted the precision airstrike in Asyab Sharaf Village in the Chemtal district.

However, the 209th Shaheen Corps said the casualties' toll of Taliban militants may further rise as a result of the airstrike.

The 209th Shaheen Corps also added that the airstrike has possibly killed many key figures of the group in Chemtal district.