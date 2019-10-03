Watch: Kings Cross station evacuated after smoke and small explosions

Kings Cross station has been evacuated due to a fire alert on Thursday after a series of small explosions and smoke ripped through the station. The cause of the explosion in the Northern Ticket Hall has been reported to be football fans from Standard Liege letting off "bangers" and "fireworks" inside the station, according to some reports.

The police were rushed to the spot to respond to the situation.

The incident caused significant inconvenience to several passengers who took to social media to express their anger. One witness wrote on Twitter, "I really hope the idiotic football fans letting off bangers at Kings Cross get arrested and miss their match."

Another witness tweeted, "Very much hope the @metpoliceuk are going to arrest every single one of the massive crowd of utter hooligans who just let off a load of bangers at #kingscross in crowds including pregnant women and small babies then marched off chanting past St Pancras."

Standard Liege are playing Arsenal at the Emirates in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The news comes as Belgian football club Club Brugge announced it would be investigating disrespectful fans at the Real-Madrid-Clubb Brugge Champions League game held on Tuesday.