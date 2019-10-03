Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Boyd Anderson High School

A threat has prompted an evacuation at Boyd Anderson High School on Thursday. Students and staff of the school which is located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida have been taken out to the football field after a bomb threat was reported.

Neighboring schools such as Lauderdale Lakes Middle and Oriole Elementary have been evacuated as well.

South Florida schools have been targets of a series of social media threats made by students over the past two weeks. There were no immediate reports available on how the threat was made.

It was not immediately clear if the threat was made to one of the schools or all three.