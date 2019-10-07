UN chief strongly condemns attacks against UN mission in Mali

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) this morning. A Mission convoy hit an improvised explosive device in Aguelhok, Kidal region. One peacekeeper from Chad was killed and three others were seriously wounded.

In a separate incident earlier, a MINUSMA temporary operating base in Bandiagara, Mopti region, was attacked by unidentified assailants. One peacekeeper from Togo was seriously wounded.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper, as well as the Government and people of Chad. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General calls on the Malian authorities, as well as the signatory armed groups to the peace agreement, to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be swiftly brought to justice. He recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the United Nations' commitment to supporting the Government and people of Mali in their pursuit of peace and stability in the country.

(With Inputs from APO)