Stabbing incident at school in Sebokeng; 1 student dead

Devdiscourse News Desk Cape Town
Updated: 07-10-2019 17:21 IST
A stabbing incident has occured on Monday at Thuto Tiro Secondary School at Zone 10 in Sebokeng. At least one student has died as a result of the incident. The student was stabbed to death by another student in the classroom with a pair of scissors, according to a tweet by the Gauteng Department of Education.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the incident in a statement saying that he along with his team is headed to the high school south of Johannesburg. He expressed his condolences to the family of the victim in a tweet.

"The painful task of briefing parents that their child is no more... Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and the school community."

COUNTRY : South Africa
