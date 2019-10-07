Indian Navy's First Training Squadron arrives at Mombasa in Kenya

As part of the Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment, four indigenously built ships of Indian Navy's First Training Squadron, Indian Naval Ships Tir, Sujata and Shardul and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi, arrived at Mombasa Kenya, today on 07 Oct 19 for a three-day visit. The Senior Officer of First Training Squadron is Captain Varun Singh, who is also Commanding Officer of INS Tir.

The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron, under the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command based at Kochi, imparts training to Officer Cadets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard as well as from Friendly Foreign Countries. The training curriculum includes subjects like Seamanship, Navigation, Shiphandling, Boat Work and Engineering, imparted onboard the 1TS Ships, and Sail Training onboard IN Sail Training Ships Tarangini and Sudarshini.

During the port call, the Senior Officer of First Training Squadron will call on various dignitaries and government officials of Kenya and the Kenyan Navy. Professional interactions are planned with the Kenyan Navy towards enhancing co-operation. In addition, social engagements, sports events, and best practices will also be shared between the two Navies.

Kenya and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly bilateral relations, sharing common values of democracy and development. There have been regular high-level exchanges and interactions in numerous fields between both countries. Bilateral Defence Cooperation is being progressed through regular interactions between the governments of the two countries.

Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of the Indian Navy's mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)