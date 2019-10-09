International Development News
All Spokane Schools closed on Oct 9 due to widespread power outages

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 09-10-2019 17:35 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

All schools in the Spokane Public Schools district are closed today on October 9 due to widespread power outages, according to the official Twitter account for Spokane Public Schools.

The schools of the district in Spokane County have been closed as heavy snowfall caused widespread power outages and knocked down trees and power lines around the city. All school activities, programs, and facility usage scheduled for today are also canceled, the tweet by the school district said.

The tweet read, "All schools are closed today, Oct 9. Heavy snowfall caused widespread power outages and knocked down trees and power lines around the city. All school activities, programs, and facility usage scheduled for today are also canceled."

COUNTRY : United States
