All Spokane Schools closed on Oct 9 due to widespread power outages

All schools in the Spokane Public Schools district are closed today on October 9 due to widespread power outages, according to the official Twitter account for Spokane Public Schools.

The schools of the district in Spokane County have been closed as heavy snowfall caused widespread power outages and knocked down trees and power lines around the city. All school activities, programs, and facility usage scheduled for today are also canceled, the tweet by the school district said.

