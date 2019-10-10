International Development News
Brazil says has not confirmed oil contaminating beaches is from Venezuela

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 10-10-2019 20:10 IST
Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Thursday that the government had not confirmed the origin of oil mysteriously washing up on Brazilian beaches but noted that it has properties similar to Venezuelan petroleum.

Earlier on Thursday, Venezuela's oil ministry and state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA said in a joint statement that the country was not responsible for the spills contaminating Brazilian beaches.

COUNTRY : Brazil
