Delegation and Dr Jitendra Singh discuss promotion issues of Officer Surveyor

A delegation of Group 'B' (Gazetted) Officers' Association of Survey of India called on the Union Minister of State (I/C) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh here today.

During the meeting, the delegation complimented the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for working in the direction of providing a work-friendly environment for the employees. They appreciated the Government's efforts for clearing backlog in promotions, specially en-masse 4,000 promotions done at the beginning of the year. The Government is making continuous efforts in the process of clearing the stagnation and giving timely promotions to the employees.

The delegation discussed various issues with the Minister including promotion of Officer Surveyor on all 130 vacant post of Superintending Surveyor, Amendment in Survey of India Group 'A' Service Rules-1989, Publication of seniority list of Officer Surveyor, Cadre restructuring of Group 'A' and Group 'B' as per DoPT Guidelines and clarification of Rules 6(d) of CCS (RSA) Rules, 1993. They also suggested that a training period of two years, undergone by Surveyors at the time of their entry in the Department should be counted for granting benefits of MACP. The association also said that Office Council and Departmental Councils under the JCM scheme need to be formed immediately for the speedy redressal of grievances.

Dr. Jitendra Singh gave a patient hearing to the delegation and suggested that the DoPT will consider the issues raised by the association and take the necessary action. He also suggested that the officers of the concerned ministries can also sit with the DoPT officials and discuss their issues with them and find ways for speedy redressal. The Minister said that DoPT has also taken steps to expedite the process of giving employment on compassionate grounds.

