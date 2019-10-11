US Senators calls on Rajnath Singh to boost bilateral defense relationship

U.S.Senators TedCruz (Republican - Texas) and Maggie Hassan (Democrat- New Hampshire) called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today. During the meeting, Raksha Mantri expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the U.S. and discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral defense relationship. He termed the U.S. as the world's oldest democracy and one of the most important and trusted partners of India.

Saying that India-U.S. cooperation has seen tremendous growth in the last five years, Shri Rajnath Singh expressed hope that the strategic partnership will expand and flourish further in the coming years.

Raksha Mantri appreciated the role played by the U.S. in countering terrorism. He reiterated the Government of India's commitment to work with the international community in combating the menace plaguing the world.

US Ambassador to India Mr. Kenneth Justerand officials of the Ministry of Defence attended the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)