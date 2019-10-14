INS Tir, Sujata, Shardul and ICGS Sarathi visiting Tanzania

As part of the Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment, four indigenously built ships of Indian Navy's First Training Squadron, Indian Naval Ships Tir, Sujata and Shardul and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi, are visiting Tanzania from 14 to 17 Oct 19. During the visit, the 1TS ships would be undertaking port calls at Dar Es Salaam on 14 Oct 19 and Zanzibar from 15 to 17 Oct 19. The Senior Officer of First Training Squadron is Captain Varun Singh, who is also Commanding Officer of INS Tir.

The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron, under the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command based at Kochi, imparts training to Officer Cadets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard as well as from Friendly Foreign Countries. The training curriculum includes subjects like Seamanship, Navigation, Shiphandling, Boat Work and Engineering, imparted onboard the 1TS Ships, and Sail Training onboard IN Sail Training Ships Tarangini and Sudarshini.

During the port call, the Senior Officer of First Training Squadron will call on various dignitaries and government officials of Tanzania and the Tanzanian People's Defence Forces. Professional interactions are planned with the Tanzanian People's Defence Forces towards enhancing co-operation. In addition, social engagements, sports events, and exchange of best practices will be conducted between the two Navies.

Tanzania and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly bilateral relations, sharing common values of democracy and development. There have been regular high-level exchanges and interactions in numerous fields between both countries. Bilateral Defence Cooperation is being progressed through regular interactions between the governments of the two countries.

Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of the Indian Navy's mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)